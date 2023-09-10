Facing South Florida for Sept. 10: The 2024 Miami-Dade Mayoral Race

MIAMI — CBS News Miami's Jim DeFede goes one-on-one with Miami Lakes Mayor Manny Cid who announced this week that he will be running against Mayor Daniella Levine Cava for Mayor next year. The two discuss what Cid brings to the table, why he thinks he can fix what he says is wrong with the county and we get his thoughts on the polarizing statewide culture war issues brought about under Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Guest: Mayor Manny Cid/Town of Miami Lakes