Facing South Florida for Oct. 8: One-on-One with Rep. Matt Gaetz

MIAMI — CBS News Miami's Jim DeFede interviews Congressman Matt Gaetz of Florida in the aftermath of his success in forcing a vote that booted out Congressman Kevin McCarthy as House Speaker. The two discuss that, the fallout from it, as well as Gaetz' relationship with former Pres. Donald Trump, his relationship with Gov. Ron DeSantis and whether he has aspirations to run for Florida governor in 2026.

Guest: Rep. Matt Gaetz/ R- Florida 1st District