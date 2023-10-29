Facing South Florida for Oct. 29: One-on-One with Judge Steve Leifman

MIAMI — CBS News Miami's Jim DeFede goes one-on-one with Judge Steve Leifman in a bonus clip from the documentary "Warehoused: The Life and Death of Tristin Murphy," which did not make air. Judge Leifman is an expert in mental health and the criminal justice system. The two discuss the history of mental illness in jails and prisons.

Guest: Steve Leifman/Associate Administrative Judge of the Miami-Dade County Court