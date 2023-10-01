Watch CBS News
Local News

Facing South Florida for Oct. 1 : COVID in Florida

By Jim DeFede

/ CBS Miami

Facing South Florida: COVID in Florida
Facing South Florida: COVID in Florida 11:11

MIAMI — COVID concerns are rising, along with deaths and hospitalizations from the virus, and Florida leads the way among states with the number of deaths and hospitalizations.

CBS News Miami's Jim DeFede and City of Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber discuss why the mayor thinks Governor DeSantis is more interested in saving his failed presidential campaign than in saving lives. Mayor Gelber also talks about writing the Governor demanding he do more to protect people.

Guest: Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber

Jim DeFede
jim-defede.jpg

Jim DeFede joined CBS4 News in January 2006 and serves as an investigative reporter for the station, as well as host of its Sunday morning public affairs program "Facing South Florida."

First published on October 1, 2023 / 11:51 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.