Facing South Florida for Oct. 1 : COVID in Florida

MIAMI — COVID concerns are rising, along with deaths and hospitalizations from the virus, and Florida leads the way among states with the number of deaths and hospitalizations.

CBS News Miami's Jim DeFede and City of Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber discuss why the mayor thinks Governor DeSantis is more interested in saving his failed presidential campaign than in saving lives. Mayor Gelber also talks about writing the Governor demanding he do more to protect people.

Guest: Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber