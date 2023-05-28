Facing South Florida for May 28: DeSantis Running for President
Jim focuses on the announcement from Gov. Ron DeSantis that he is running for President. Jim sits down for an extended one-on-one interview with Lev Parnas, a former DeSantis supporter, who went to prison for his role in the scandal surrounding Donald Trump's first impeachment. The two discuss Parnas' relationship with DeSantis.
Guests: Lev Parnas/Former DeSantis Supporter
