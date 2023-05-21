Facing South Florida for May 21: Ana Sofia Pelaez, Miami Freedom Project co-founder
This week's episode and Eliott Rodriguez examines the intensifying immigration controversy in Florida and elsewhere.
After Title 42 expired, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a strict new immigration law with tough requirements and penalties for migrants and employers.
We take a closer look at that with an immigration attorney.
Eliott also talks to a co-founder of the Miami Freedom Project, who calls out Republican Cuban American lawmakers who she says have turned their backs on their own immigrant backgrounds.
The guests this week:
- Vanessa Joseph, an immigration attorney
- Ana Sofia Pelaez, co-founder of the Miami Freedom Project
