Facing South Florida for May 21: Ana Sofia Pelaez, Miami Freedom Project co-founder

By Eliott Rodriguez

/ CBS Miami

This week's episode and Eliott Rodriguez examines the intensifying immigration controversy in Florida and elsewhere.

After Title 42 expired, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a strict new immigration law with tough requirements and penalties for migrants and employers. 

We take a closer look at that with an immigration attorney. 

Eliott also talks to a co-founder of the Miami Freedom Project, who calls out Republican Cuban American lawmakers who she says have turned their backs on their own immigrant backgrounds.

The guests this week: 

  • Vanessa Joseph, an immigration attorney
  • Ana Sofia Pelaez, co-founder of the Miami Freedom Project
Eliott Rodriguez
Eliott Rodriguez is an Emmy Award-winning journalist and respected South Florida news anchor. He is the anchor of CBS4 News at 5, 6, 7 and 11 p.m.

First published on May 22, 2023 / 12:37 PM

