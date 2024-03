MIAMI — CBS News Miami's Jim DeFede interviews State Representative Danny Perez, whose district includes portions of Miami-Dade County. Perez, a Republican, will be the next Speaker of the Florida House.

The two discuss what was and wasn't accomplished in the 2024 Florida legislative session, and look ahead to the 2025 session when Perez will have a leadership role.

