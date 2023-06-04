Facing South Florida for June 4: Joe Carollo Civil Lawsuit
The jury deciding the civil lawsuit against Miami City Commissioner Joe Carollo, which was brought by two Little Havana businessmen, found Carollo liable in the amount of 63 million dollars. Jim talks to plaintiff Bill Fuller, one of the owners of the landmark Little Havana restaurant Ball & Chain, about his victory and what's next.
Guests: Bill Fuller, Owner, Ball & Chain
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.