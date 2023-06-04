Watch CBS News
Local News

Facing South Florida for June 4: Joe Carollo Civil Lawsuit

By Jim DeFede

/ CBS Miami

Joe Carollo Civil Lawsuit
Joe Carollo Civil Lawsuit 11:04

The jury deciding the civil lawsuit against Miami City Commissioner Joe Carollo, which was brought by two Little Havana businessmen, found Carollo liable in the amount of 63 million dollars. Jim talks to plaintiff Bill Fuller, one of the owners of the landmark Little Havana restaurant Ball & Chain, about his victory and what's next.

 Guests:  Bill Fuller, Owner, Ball & Chain

 

Jim DeFede
jim-defede.jpg

Jim DeFede joined CBS4 News in January 2006 and serves as an investigative reporter for the station, as well as host of its Sunday morning public affairs program "Facing South Florida."

First published on June 4, 2023 / 11:55 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.