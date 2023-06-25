Facing South Florida for June 25: Surfside: Two Years Later

Surfside: Two Years Later

Jim devotes the entire half-hour of Facing to the Surfside building collapse. It has been two years since 98 people lost their lives in that tragedy. First, Jim interviews Martin Langesfeld who lost his sister and her husband in the collapse. Langesfeld shares how he is dealing with the ongoing grief, and the future plans for the site.

Guest: Martin Langesfeld/Sister Died in Collapse



