Facing South Florida for June 25: Surfside: Two Years Later

By Jim DeFede

/ CBS Miami

              Jim devotes the entire half-hour of Facing to the Surfside building collapse. It has been two years since 98 people lost their lives in that tragedy. First, Jim interviews Martin Langesfeld who lost his sister and her husband in the collapse. Langesfeld shares how he is dealing with the ongoing grief, and the future plans for the site. 

               Guest: Martin Langesfeld/Sister Died in Collapse    

                               

Jim DeFede
Jim DeFede joined CBS4 News in January 2006 and serves as an investigative reporter for the station, as well as host of its Sunday morning public affairs program "Facing South Florida."

First published on June 25, 2023 / 11:58 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

