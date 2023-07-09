Watch CBS News
Facing South Florida for July 9: Future of Miami-Dade County, Oliver Gilbert

By Eliott Rodriguez

/ CBS Miami

Facing South Florida for July 9: Future of Miami-Dade County, Oliver Gilbert
Facing South Florida for July 9: Future of Miami-Dade County, Oliver Gilbert 08:01

  
Eliott interviews Oliver Gilbert, the chairman of the Miami-Dade County Commission about his vision for the county mid-century, roughly 30 years from now, and what it will take to get us there. The two discuss core topics like the health of Biscayne Bay, climate concerns, and housing and transportation issues. Gilbert also reveals a plan called Urban Air Mobility, and how that would impact all of us as congestion and population density become increasingly worrisome here.  

