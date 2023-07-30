Facing South Florida for July 30: MSD Massacre Tour

Jim interviews South Florida Democratic Congressman Jared Moskowitz, who along with Republican Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart sent a letter to all members of Congress inviting them next week to tour the 1200 Building at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, the site of the 2018 massacre. Moskowitz was a state representative for Parkland at the time of the tragedy. The two discuss, among other things, why Moskowitz is doing this and what he hopes to achieve. The likelihood of gun safety legislation moving forward in on Capitol Hill is also a part of the conversation.

Guest: U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz/(D) 23rd District/South Florida