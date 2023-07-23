Facing South Florida for July 23: Black History Standards

Jim interview historian Marvin Dunn following this week's decision by the Florida Board of Education to approve a new set of standards for how Black history should be taught in the state's schools. Education and civil rights advocates call it a "big step backwards", that students should be allowed to learn the "full truth" of American history.

