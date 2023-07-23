Facing South Florida for July 23: Black History Standards
Jim interview historian Marvin Dunn following this week's decision by the Florida Board of Education to approve a new set of standards for how Black history should be taught in the state's schools. Education and civil rights advocates call it a "big step backwards", that students should be allowed to learn the "full truth" of American history.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.