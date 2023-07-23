Watch CBS News
Local News

Facing South Florida for July 23: Black History Standards

By Jim DeFede

/ CBS Miami

Facing South Florida for July 23: Black History Standards
Facing South Florida for July 23: Black History Standards 13:46

  Jim interview historian Marvin Dunn following this week's decision by the Florida Board of Education to approve a new set of standards for how Black history should be taught in the state's schools. Education and civil rights advocates call it a "big step backwards", that students should be allowed to learn the "full truth" of American history.  

Jim DeFede
jim-defede.jpg

Jim DeFede joined CBS4 News in January 2006 and serves as an investigative reporter for the station, as well as host of its Sunday morning public affairs program "Facing South Florida."

First published on July 23, 2023 / 12:26 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.