Facing South Florida for Feb. 4: The "Real" Greatest Show on Earth

By Eliott Rodriguez

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI — CBS News Miami's Eliott Rodriguez talks to retired Miami-Dade Police Sergeant Bert "Maverick" Gonzalez, who after 37 years on the force wrote a book called "The 'Real' Greatest Show on Earth".

It takes the reader behind the scenes through the eyes of a street cop and into the circus tent of police work that shows how the men and women of law enforcement do their job to the best of their abilities.

Guest: Bert "Maverick" Gonzalez/Retired Miami-Dade Police Sergeant

Eliott Rodriguez is an Emmy Award-winning journalist and respected South Florida news anchor. He is the anchor of CBS4 News at 5, 6, 7 and 11 p.m.

First published on February 4, 2024 / 4:02 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

