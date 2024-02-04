Watch CBS News
Facing South Florida for Feb. 4: Everglades Restoration

By Eliott Rodriguez

/ CBS Miami

Facing South Florida: Everglades Restoration
MIAMI — CBS News Miami's Eliott Rodriguez goes one-on-one with "Alligator" Ron Bergeron, a prominent Florida Everglades advocate, about the importance of restoring the River of Grass.

The two discuss, among other things, several projects underway to treat the water that flows through the Everglades.

Guest: "Alligator" Ron Bergeron/Florida Everglades Advocate

