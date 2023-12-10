Facing South Florida for Dec. 10: The 988 Staffing Shortage
MIAMI — In a CBS News Miami Investigation into the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, Jim DeFede focused on staffing concerns in Florida.
The 988 system was unveiled a year and a half ago nationwide so that anyone thinking about suicide or having a mental health problem could call a simple 3-digit number for help.
Jim shares the data he found on how well that system is working in our state, and what he learned might surprise you.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.