Facing South Florida for Aug 6: One-on-One with State Sen. Rosalind Osgood

By Jim DeFede

 Jim interviews State Senator Rosalind Osgood, who is an educator and former member of the Broward School Board, about the decision this week that the Advanced Placement test program would no longer allow AP Psychology tests to be given in Florida, since teachers are now banned by the State of Florida from teaching issues surrounding gender identity or sexual orientation, which are two elements of the psychology course. The announcement from the college boards, the group that operates the Advanced Placement test program across the country, comes as the school year is about to start.

           Guest:  State Sen. Rosalind Osgood/District 32 Broward County     

