Facing South Florida for Aug 6: Mental Health Counseling for Police
The attempted suicide of Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez has focused new attention on mental health among police officers. Jim interviews Miami Police Chief Manny Morales about that. Chief Morales shares how he has been seeing a psychologist for years and how he hopes other officers would consider doing the same.
Guest: Chief Manny Morales/City of Miami Police Department
