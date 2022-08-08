Watch CBS News
Facing South Florida

Facing South Florida: Democratic Primary for Florida Attorney General - Pt. 1

By Jim DeFede

/ CBS Miami

Facing South Florida: Democratic Primary for Attorney General - Pt. 1
Facing South Florida: Democratic Primary for Attorney General - Pt. 1 09:14

Jim DeFede focuses on the upcoming Democratic primary for Florida Attorney General. The winner will advance to face incumbent Republican Ashley Moody in November. The race has garnered little attention, but the Attorney General carries a lot of power. Jim interviews the 3 candidates vying to be the Democratic nominee about why they are running.

Guest: Aramis Ayala | Democratic / Florida Attorney General candidate

Watch Part 2 for Democratic candidates Daniel Uhlfelder and Jim Lewis

Jim DeFede
jim-defede.jpg

Jim DeFede joined CBS4 News in January 2006 and serves as an investigative reporter for the station, as well as host of its Sunday morning public affairs program "Facing South Florida."

First published on August 8, 2022 / 6:47 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.