Facing South Florida: Democratic Primary for Florida Attorney General - Pt. 1

Jim DeFede focuses on the upcoming Democratic primary for Florida Attorney General. The winner will advance to face incumbent Republican Ashley Moody in November. The race has garnered little attention, but the Attorney General carries a lot of power. Jim interviews the 3 candidates vying to be the Democratic nominee about why they are running.

Guest: Aramis Ayala | Democratic / Florida Attorney General candidate

Watch Part 2 for Democratic candidates Daniel Uhlfelder and Jim Lewis