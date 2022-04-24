Facing South Florida: Ex Marlins President David Samson

CBS4's Jim DeFede goes one-on-one with former Marlins President David Samson about a new video he made along with filmmaker Billy Corben attacking the city of Miami's proposed deal with soccer icon David Beckham.

Samson calls it the biggest boondoggle in Miami history.

Samson is the official who negotiated the deal with city and county officials 10 years ago to have taxpayer money go to build the Marlins ballpark in a deal that was widely criticized and led to the recall of former Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Alvarez.

GUEST: David Samson