Facing South Florida: 1-on-1 with Barbara Sharief
Jim DeFede went one-on-one with former Broward County Commissioner Barbara Sharief.
She is running against State Sen. Lauren Book in a hotly contested primary battle to represent the newly redrawn Florida Senate seat.
Sharief has been deeply critical of Book, the Democratic leader in the Senate, arguing she has not done enough to stop Gov. Ron DeSantis.
GUEST: Barbara Sharief, D-State Senate Candidate
