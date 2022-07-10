Watch CBS News
Facing South Florida: 1-on-1 with Barbara Sharief

Jim DeFede went one-on-one with former Broward County Commissioner Barbara Sharief.

She is running against State Sen. Lauren Book in a hotly contested primary battle to represent the newly redrawn Florida Senate seat.

Sharief has been deeply critical of Book, the Democratic leader in the Senate, arguing she has not done enough to stop Gov. Ron DeSantis.

GUEST: Barbara Sharief, D-State Senate Candidate

Jim DeFede joined CBS4 News in January 2006 and serves as an investigative reporter for the station, as well as host of its Sunday morning public affairs program "Facing South Florida."

First published on July 10, 2022 / 12:12 PM

