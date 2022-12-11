Facing South Florida: 1-on-1 with the president of the Florida Senate

Facing South Florida: 1-on-1 with the president of the Florida Senate

Facing South Florida: 1-on-1 with the president of the Florida Senate

Jim DeFede devoted the entire half hour this week to an extended one-on-one interview with State Sen. Kathleen Passidomo, the Florida Senate president.

The two talked about and previewed next week's special legislative session on property insurance.

The two also discuss Passidomo's priorities for next year.

GUEST: Florida Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, R-Naples