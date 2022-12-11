Watch CBS News
Facing South Florida: 1-on-1 with the president of the Florida Senate

By Jim DeFede

/ CBS Miami

Jim DeFede devoted the entire half hour this week to an extended one-on-one interview with State Sen. Kathleen Passidomo, the Florida Senate president.

The two talked about and previewed next week's special legislative session on property insurance.

The two also discuss Passidomo's priorities for next year.

GUEST: Florida Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, R-Naples

Jim DeFede joined CBS4 News in January 2006 and serves as an investigative reporter for the station, as well as host of its Sunday morning public affairs program "Facing South Florida."

First published on December 11, 2022 / 11:41 AM

