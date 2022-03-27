Facing South Florida: 1-On-1 With State Sen. Jennifer Bradley
Jim DeFede went one-on-one with Jennifer Bradley, the Senate sponsor of the Surfside reform bill.
On Sunday's show, she responded to DeFede's interview with State Rep. Danny Perez, who represents Miami-Dade County, on the same subject.
The Surfside reform bill never amounted to anything.
GUEST: State Sen. Jennifer Bradley, R-5th District
