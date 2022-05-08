Facing South Florida: 1-On-1 With Ken Russell
Jim DeFede went one-on-one with Ken Russell about his just announced run for U.S. Congress against Republican Maria Elvira Salazar.
The Miami City Commissioner was running for the U.S. Senate, challenging Val Demings to be the Democratic nominee to run against Sen. Marco Rubio in November.
Russell discussed why the change.
GUEST: Ken Russell, D-27th Congressional District Candidate
