Facing South Florida: 1-on-1 with Janelle Perez

Jim DeFede

Perez is a mom, small business owner, cancer survivor and daughter of Cuban exiles is running in November for the open seat in State Senate District 38. 

She and Jim tackle topics like health care and parental rights in education and why she wants to get into politics and represent South Florida voters in Tallahassee.  

