Facing South Florida: 1-on-1 with Fort Lauderdale Vice Mayor Ben Sorensen
As we come closer to the August primaries, Jim DeFede spoke with Fort Lauderdale Vice Mayor Ben Sorensen.
He's running for the congressional seat being vacated by Ted Deutch.
He explained about why he's running and the major differences between him and his opponent, Jared Moskowitz.
GUEST: Fort Lauderdale Vice Mayor Ben Sorensen
