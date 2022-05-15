Watch CBS News
Facing South Florida: 1-On-1 With Charlie Crist

Jim DeFede went one-on-one with Congressman Charlie Crist.

Crist is running to be the Democratic gubernatorial nominee and face-off with Gov. Ron DeSantis in November.

The two tackled a variety of topics, including Crist's record on abortion and his reaction to the leak of the Supreme Court decision that shows the court is poised to strike down Roe v. Wade.

GUEST: Rep. Charlie Crist, D-Gubernatorial Candidate

