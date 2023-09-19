Watch CBS News
Local News

FAA investigating after someone shined laser into a plane near Miami

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

MIAMI - The Federal Aviation Administration has launched an investigation after someone shined a laser into a plane near Miami. 

According to the FAA, the flight crew of Frontier Airlines 2355, an Airbus A320, reported being illuminated by a red laser on Monday night around 11:55 p.m. No injuries were reported.

Aiming a laser at an aircraft is a serious safety hazard that puts everyone on the plane and on the ground below at risk, according to the FAA. Many high-powered lasers can incapacitate pilots flying aircraft that may be carrying hundreds of passengers. To combat the threat, the FAA asked laser manufacturers to add a warning label to their packaging to make consumers aware of the safety risks and federal laws when using lasers.

Shining a laser into an aircraft is illegal under federal law. People who are caught face fines of up to $11,000 per violation and up to $30,800 for multiple laser incidents. The FAA issued $120,000 in fines for laser strikes in 2021.

Pilots reported 9,500 laser strikes to the FAA in 2022. Two hundred and seventy-eight pilots have reported an injury from a laser strike to the FAA since 2010. 

CBS Miami Team
cbs4-new-logo-hi-res.png

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on September 19, 2023 / 10:06 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.