FAA computer outage caused hundreds of flight delays nationwide

MIAMI - A nationwide Federal Aviation Administration computer outage early Wednesday morning grounded some flights across the country, including in South Florida, causing hundreds of delays.

The FAA said the problem was with the Notice to Air Missions System. The system alerts pilots and other flight personnel about hazards or changes to airport services, like runways closures or bird warnings.

NOTAMs used to be available through a hotline but that was phased out with the internet. The alerts span from mundane information about construction at airports to urgent flight restrictions or broken equipment.

Around 7:20 a.m., the FAA ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures until 9 a.m. to allow the agency to validate the integrity of flight and safety information.

Just before 9 a.m., the FAA said the ground stop had been lifted and that normal air traffic operations were resuming gradually across the United States. The agency continues to look into the cause of the initial problem.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre posted on Twitter that President Joe Biden had been briefed by the Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg on the FAA system outage. She said there is no evidence of a cyberattack at this point, but the President directed DOT to conduct a full investigation into the causes.

FAA has determined that the safety system affected by the overnight outage is fully restored, and the nationwide ground stop will be lifted effective immediately. I have directed an after-action process to determine root causes and recommend next steps. — Secretary Pete Buttigieg (@SecretaryPete) January 11, 2023

At 9 a.m., there were more than 4,300 delays within, into, or out of the United States, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware.com.

At Miami International, nearly three dozen flights were delayed. At Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International, more than two dozen were delayed.