F1 Miami Grand Prix donates leftover food to homeless nonprofit

Organization uses Formula 1 leftovers to feed those suffering from food insecurity in South Florida

MIAMI — The Formula One Miami Grand Prix brought in dozens of celebrities and all kinds of fancy meals and events. However, all that food from the weekend racing extravaganza did not get eaten, so where do all the leftovers go?

Those leftovers aren't going to waste. They are going to feed those in need.

"We have anything between mushrooms, brie cheese with raspberry steak, I saw some chicken coming in," said Heidi Kaufman, executive vice president of Strategy and Development for Chapman Partnership, a nonprofit organization that runs homeless assistance centers in South Florida.

"We believe no one should go to bed hungry. We are seeing especially with the impact that housing affordability is having on our community how that impacts food insecurities, and we have families make tough decisions between being able to pay rent or put food on the table," Kaufman said.

This is the third year that they are the recipients of the food donation, a partnership between F1 Grand Prix Miami, Hard Rock Stadium and Food Rescue US - South Florida.

"It's really something outside the box. Some of the residents that we serve would not have the opportunity to even try some of the foods that we got through these donations," Kaufman added.

She said that such a donation is something that builds the confidence of their residents.

"It means that we're loved and not forgotten for a lot of residents they do feel forgotten, and that the community has given up on them and it's just a reminder that they haven't been and everyone is here because of the love and support the community gives," Kaufman said.