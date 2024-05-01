F1 Academy driver meets with kids at Nicklaus Children's Hospital ahead of Miami Grand Prix

MIAMI - Ian was diagnosed with leukemia in August, but on Wednesday, the five-year-old is all smiles.

His mom says he's a Formula One fan and he got to meet F1 academy driver Chloe Chambers and Ian now has some new gear to help him remember the day.

The Niklaus Children's Hospital and the Starlight Children's Foundation organized the event as a little distraction for kids being treated at the facility.

Chambers says this is one of her favorite parts of the job since she says her family has been in a hospital before as well.

"I sure hope they have fun today, and it makes their day just a little bit better," Chambers said. "Obviously, it's tough being in a hospital. I hope being exposed to racing and motorsports will give them a little encouragement."

Ian's mom says her little man is near the end of his treatment and says a little encouragement from his idols goes a long way.

"It gets you distracted a little bit," said Ian's mom Aichel Perez. "And they have fun and forget about the sickness and the illness and the hospital."