Explaining migrant landings to children

MIAMI-- With migrant families landing in South Florida, curious children may ask "What's going on?"

"It's important to keep the conversation going at home," says school counselor Nancy Morales. "The more kids understand, the more empathy they'll have for what's going on."

CBS4 spoke with former UM professor of Cuban-American studies, Andy Gomez, who just published a children's book called "Lessons from Abuelo."

"My grandchildren would ask me why I left Cuba...so I made this book," says Gomez. "I wanted to design this book, not just for kids...but for their families, so that they can talk about their own stories about Cuba.

The book highlights what made Cuba beautiful, and the country's precipitous fall during the Fidel Castro regime.

"I hope families can use this book to have a greater understanding of Cuba...and why people are risking their lives to come here," says Gomez.

Andy Gomez will be at the Books and Books in Coral Gables Jan. 22.

