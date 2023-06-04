Expert shares tips on airplane etiquette: Avoid walking barefoot down aisle

MIAMI -- With the summer travel season in full swing, etiquette expert Jackie Vernon-Thompson has provided valuable advice on how to be considerate of others while traveling on an airplane.

A recent report from the international air transport association shows 79 percent of travelers are planning a trip between June and August.

Vernon-Thompson offers her top tips to promote a more pleasant and respectful flying experience for everyone involved.

"It's so important that you do not stand in the aisle when placing your items in the overhang," advises Thompson. "For example, if you place it in the overhang, have a seat and allow others to pass by. If you need to retrieve something from your bag, get up and go ahead and do that, but don't hold up the line."

"Another thing is don't recline your seat until everyone is safely in their seat and the plane has reached the proper altitude because that is really important for safety." Thompson continued.

But these aren't the only tips mentioned by Thompson. It is advised that passengers don't walk barefoot down the aisle on a plane.

When asked about food, Thompson advises this.

"If you decide to carry food on the plane stay away from seafood. Stay away from anything that has strong onion or garlic odor because that can definitelty affect everyone on the plane."

Thompson then also discusses wardrobe and what is and isn't considered proper for an airplane.

"Definitely stay away from wearing a garments or t -shirts that have offensive language on that t-shirt."

By following these etiquette tips, passengers can contribute to a more considerate and pleasant flying experience for everyone involved.