Expert: 'Gov. Ron DeSantis' COVID-19 vaccine surplus would not help children'

MIAMI - Until Friday, healthcare providers in Florida could not order the COVID-19 vaccine dosage to administer to children between six months and five years old.

CBS News Miami has confirmed this through Florida Shots, a statewide program that facilitates these orders, and with Pediatrician Dr. Lisa Gwynn. She's the President of the Florida Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Dr. Gwynn is relieved that the state reversed course to allow orders to go through.

"We just placed 7,500 doses. We just placed the order just now."

Dr. Gwynn reiterates COVID-19 vaccine orders have always been administered through the state. She says they waited so long for approval to give vaccines to children younger than five.

"Now is our opportunity, and we are not able to order the vaccine. Imagine that."

Florida Department of Health provided a statement:

"It is also no surprise we chose not to participate in the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine when the Department does not recommend it for all children."

Do you stand in contrast to the state's stance on vaccinating young children?

"Of course. It goes against the grain of all the medical and scientific community."

Governor Ron DeSantis said Thursday the state has a surplus of COVID-19 vaccines. Dr. Gwynn says the surplus would not help children.

"It doesn't work that way. The actual vile is different. The dosage and the milligrams are different in both six-month to five years of age, then five to 11, and then to 12 and 17."

On Friday, Rep. James E. Clyburn, Chairman of the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis, sent a letter urging Governor DeSantis to order vaccines for young children.

"Decision-making ought to be done in the best interest of the public. Families freely participate in whatever processes they think are good for them and their children."

Congressman Clyburn awaits to hear back from the governor explaining the state's stance.

Again, Governor DeSantis said on Thursday there would be no state programs to administer shots to the youngest age group.