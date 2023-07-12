Excitement builds around Lionel Messi's joining Inter Miami

FORT LAUDERDALE - The Lionel Messi watch is on.

The international soccer star arrived Tuesday afternoon at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport. He, along with his wife and children, got off the plane and quickly made their way to an awaiting black van.

Reporter Trish Christakis thought he may have been at the team's practice on Wednesday, but he was a no show. However, Inter Miami CF club co-owner David Beckham was there.

It's a big week for Beckham, in addition to Messi's arrival, new coach Tata Martino had his first training session this week.

Goalkeeper Drake Callender told Christakis he has not met Messi yet, but there is a lot of excitement going on right now.

"It's amazing. I've seen the growth of this club from year one. And to be a part of that I am super grateful. Going on four years here, it's great to see new players come to the team, helping to expand the league with a great level of play," he said.

Inter Miami has told fans to get ready for a major unveiling on Sunday, July 16th. It is expected that Messi will be formally introduced as the newest member of the club at DRV PNK Stadium during this unveiling.