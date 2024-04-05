Ex-St. Thomas Aquinas teacher charged with soliciting romantic relationship with minor

MIAMI - The Archdiocese of Miami is responding to the arrest of a former teacher.

Andrew Fierle faces charges for soliciting or engaging in a romantic relationship as an authority figure.

According to the Archdiocese of Miami, he was previously a teacher at a Fort Lauderdale high school.

The parents of the victim say their daughter was being tutored at Fierle's home after school.

The Archdiocese says that Fierle was terminated as a teacher from Saint Thomas Aquinas High School on June 24th of 2021, after a female student's parents complained about violations of the school's and the Archdiocese of Miami's safe environment policies.