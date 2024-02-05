Ex-St. Thomas Aquinas High coach George Smith on 49ers' Nick Bosa

MIAMI - CBS Sports Miami's Mike Cugno sat down with George Smith, former Head Coach and Athletic Director from St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale.

Smith shares memories of coaching Nick Bosa who now plays for the San Francisco and will play in his 2nd Super Bowl this Sunday, Feb. 11th vs. Kansas City Chiefs in Las Vegas.

Bosa played for St. Thomas Aquinas from 2013 to 2016 before heading to Ohio State to play for the Buckeyes.

Bosa played in Super Bowl 54 versus the Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium.

Smith also talked about some of his other former players who have played and won Super Bowls.