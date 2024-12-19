Ex-Palm Springs Middle School substitute teacher accused of molesting students

MIAMI - A former Palm Springs Middle School substitute teacher is facing serious charges after being accused of molesting students.

Police said Elmer Edgardo Melendez, 42, faces several charges including seven counts of molestation of a child under 16 years of age.

Investigators said the school's principal alerted police on December 5 after receiving an email from a concerned parent.

The unidentified parent said Melendez had been inappropriately touching three girls between the ages of 13 and 15.

The arrest report said Melendez intentionally touched the girls' private parts over their clothing. Additionally, the victims told authorities they were afraid to come forward due to Melendez's position as an authority figure.

The students told police the incidents occurred inside the classrooms, between September and November of 2024, while Melendez worked at the school.

Authorities said Melendez had been working as a contractor and was not directly employed by the county.

Melendez did not speak to police, following advice from his attorney, was taken into custody and transported to the Turner Guilford Correctional Center.

Meanwhile, the Miami-Dade County Public Schools released the following statement:

"Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) is profoundly disturbed by the concerning allegations made against this individual, leading to his arrest."

"The Miami-Dade Schools Police Department conducted their investigation and he is precluded from serving as a substitute teacher or in any other capacity in the District. M-DCPS goes to great lengths to provide a safe school environment for our students and employees."

The school is located at 1025 West 56th Street.