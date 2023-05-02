Ex-officer with Miramar police facing domestic violence charges after physical altercation with girlfriend

FORT LAUDERDALE -- An officer with the Miramar Police Department has been fired and is facing criminal charges in connection with an alleged attack on his girlfriend, according to court documents.

Joshua Bogwanda Miami-Dade Corrections Department

Joshua Bogwanda is accused of kidnapping and domestic battery by strangulation following a verbal fight with his girlfriend that turned physical, the police report says.

Investigators said the officer was arguing with his girlfriend when she tried to their house before the suspect allegedly dragged her back into the home before striking and choking her.

The incident happened in front of a child, according to investigators.

Bogwanda ran away after the woman called police but he was later taken into custody.

Police terminated him from his position following the incident.

