Everything is free, walkable at Miami Design District for Art Week

MIAMI - From Gucci to Prada and Alexander McQueen, you might think the Miami Design District could be out of your price range, but actually, when it comes to the art here, everything is free and walkable.

Giorgio Armani's "Love at Art Basel Miami" features a collection of blue large-scale animal sculptures showing each other love. They are designed by Italian artist Marcantonio.

Look up and colorful wind chimes dangle from the trees. They're designed by architect and artist Germaine Barnes who also created super kitschy and fun rockers inspired by the colors of the Caribbean. They're called Rock/Roll. It's an interactive installation of whimsy and fun made up of pool noodles.

"When I see people of all shapes, sizes and colors inside the rollers, it shows as inclusive as Miami is," said Barnes.

Now, inside a free exhibit called 100 years. It's a collaboration between Gagosian and world-renowned art connoisseur, curator and gallerist Jeffrey Deitch.

"It's about 100 years of dialogue between today's artists and artists in modern history," Deitch said.

A piece by artist Urs Fischer showcases intricate images of contemporary LA.

While another work, by one of the leading contemporary artists now, Damien Hirst, is about our nation's capital.

"This an aerial view of Washinton DC. Here's the U.S.cCpital. Look, it's made out of scalpel blades," he explained.

It's priced at $1.2 million.

Next, a work by Jamian Juliano Villani. She scours the internet for strange images.

"This is taken from a cover of a book on napkin folding," he said.

Another piece is by the leading Japanese pop artist Keiichi Tanaami with variations of Picasso paintings.

There's also technological art by Refik Anadol who Deitch says is the leading digital artist in the world. It's an electrical seascape of the Pacific Ocean.

"He gets the data of ocean currents, ocean temps, and ocean windspeeds and feeds into his artificial intelligence program, Then he comes up with these remarkable and mesmerizing images," Deitch explained.

CBS4's Lisa Petrillo asked Deitch what his advice is to people who are intimidated by art and think it's snobby.

"My philosophy is art is for everyone. This exhibit is free of charge. Everyone is welcome and artists want everyone to see their work," he said.

Deitch's "100 Years" exhibit is on through Sunday, but everything else in the Miami Design District is here to see all the time.