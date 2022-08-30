Son's world shattered after shooting claims his father's life: "Good people don't deserve this"

HOLLYWOOD – Hollywood police are investigating a double murder.

It happened at the corner of Wiley Street and S 56 Avenue.

Dominic Johnson says what started as a great night with his father ended in heartbreak.

The two of them were standing in front of their home when they heard the sound of gunfire. They tried to run for cover, but his father was shot and killed.

"We heard gunshots. He tried to make his way to the house. I went to the truck. Then a couple more shots and they got my old boy. I was with him through the whole thing. I made sure he didn't go alone," says Johnson, describing the heartbreaking last moments with his father.

He says they heard men arguing and then shots rang out.

"Good people don't deserve this, man. My old boy was a great man," he says.

Dominic says his father, 57-year-old Eric Johnson, was the neighborhood mechanic. He says one of his favorite things to do was throw parties and BBQ.

"Always had parties out here, always set up the TV and the tent to BBQ. Nobody had beef with him," says Johnson.

Tuesday, dozens of people stopped by the Johnson family home to show their support. A mechanic who works a block away says he's saddened to learn of another person falling victim to gun violence.

"He's always outside doing some BBQ, has the TV on with the garage wide open. He's a community guy. He's always somebody who's hanging out with everybody," says Carlos Castaneda, who works at Muffler Pros.

Tuesday night, police are continuing the search for the person who pulled the trigger and left two people dead.

"We're asking the community to please help us. To please come forward. If you saw something, as little as it may be, even if it seems insignificant to you it may be the difference between closing this case and resolving this for this family," says Christian Lata with the Hollywood Police Department.

The second victim in this case has yet to be identified. Police say they've had very little help from the community so far. The Johnson family is asking anyone with information to come forward.