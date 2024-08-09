Enjoy authentic Italian cuisine at La Fuga during Dine Out Lauderdale

Enjoy authentic Italian cuisine at La Fuga during Dine Out Lauderdale

Enjoy authentic Italian cuisine at La Fuga during Dine Out Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE - Nestled inside the newly remodeled Kimpton Shorebreak Hotel on Fort Lauderdale Beach, La Fuga offers a delightful escape from the bustling A1A. This hidden gem, with its mid-century modern style, brings authentic Italian cuisine to the heart of the beach district under the guidance of Executive Chef Michael Mayer.

The restaurant's name, "escape" in Italian, pays homage to the hotel's 1950s roots. La Fuga's ambiance provides a perfect retreat from the crowds.

"It's a great place to come and have a quiet, ambient dinner with friends or family. And eat, eat, eat. That's what you want to do here, it's all about the food," said Mayer

La Fuga is participating in the annual Dine Out Lauderdale programming throughout Broward County which runs through the end of September.

The promotion offers 3-course menus ranging from $35, $45 or $55 per person. La Fuga's $55 menu includes a glass of wine and showcases some of their standout dishes.

The Dine Out menu starts with veal meatballs in a spicy puttanesca sauce, served with mascarpone polenta and pecorino cheese.

For the main course, diners can enjoy Tagliatelle alla Bolognese.

"The sauce is made with veal top round and skirt steak, pancetta, slow-cooked for hours with San Marzano tomatoes," said Mayer.

The result? Really delicious, authentic Italian pasta.

While not part of the Dine Out menu, the beef carpaccio is a must-try. It features a New York strip loin marinated for 48 hours in a blend of Italian herbs and spices, topped with an arugula salad.

It's cold, fresh and clean. One of the best carpaccio I've ever had.

The meal concludes with and just the right amount of sweet, house-made cannoli, available in pistachio and chocolate chip.

La Fuga is open seven days a week for breakfast, lunch and dinner. With Dine Out Lauderdale running through September, it's the perfect time to experience this taste of Italy on Fort Lauderdale Beach.

