Enhancing Lives Through Parkinson's Rehabilitation at Memorial Healthcare System

Parkinson's disease (PD) is a progressive neurological disorder that can significantly impact motor function and quality of life. In 2020 the total economic burden of PD in the United States was $51.9 billion. The projected number of people with PD worldwide is expected to be 17.5 million by 2040. Recognizing this impact and the challenges faced by individuals living with this condition, Memorial Healthcare System has developed comprehensive rehabilitation programs designed to improve mobility, communication, and overall well-being. Memorial Healthcare System offers Lee Silverman Voice Treatment (LVST). The LSVT LOUD (speech therapy) and LSVT BIG (physical/occupational therapy) programs which stand out as transformative therapies for those affected by PD is based on over 30 years of National Institute of Health funded research.

LSVT LOUD is a specialized speech therapy program designed to enhance vocal loudness and improve communication skills. Patients with PD often experience a reduction in vocal loudness, hoarseness, monotone voice, and imprecise articulation, which can lead to social isolation and reduced quality of life. The LSVT LOUD program emphasizes the use of "think loud" techniques, encouraging participants to project their voices and engage in various exercises that focus on breath support, pitch variation, and articulation. Through intensive training, patients learn to increase vocal intensity and intelligibility, helping them regain confidence in their speech.

LSVT BIG is a physical therapy and occupational therapy individualized program aimed at improving mobility, motor function, and independence with activities of daily living. This program is based on the principles of neuroplasticity in that large, exaggerated amplitude-based movements, high intensity, and high repetition of task-specific and salient activities to enhance strength, balance, coordination, gait, endurance, balance, agility, functional mobility, and decrease fall risk. Participants practice a variety of exercises that emphasize big steps, big reaches, and overall body awareness. Research has shown this helps address motor disease severity (not only difficulty moving, but stiffness and tremors as well), quality of life and non-motor symptoms (such as cognition, sleep, depression, and anxiety).

The LSVT LOUD and LSVT BIG program involves a minimum of 16 sessions treatment session for each program over four weeks, with each session lasting an hour. The intensive nature of the program is crucial, and includes the patient being committed to specific exercises over a period of time. It reinforces the importance of regular practice and helps patients integrate these larger movements into their daily routines.

In addition to the LSVT programs, Memorial Healthcare System promotes an overall exercise regimen tailored to the specific needs of individuals with PD. Regular physical activity is essential for maintaining strength, flexibility, and endurance. The rehabilitation team incorporates various forms of exercise, including, mobility and balance exercises, to create a well-rounded program that supports overall health. Donors to Memorial Foundation fund a free weekly LSVT group exercise class titled "Combined BIG for LIFE and LOUD for LIFE" for individuals with PD who have completed the LSVT LOUD and/or LSVT BIG programs in order to continue supporting, motivating, and to maintain gains achieved during rehabilitation.

Memorial Healthcare System's Parkinson's rehabilitation programs, including LSVT LOUD, LSVT BIG and the post-rehab free group exercise class, exemplify a commitment to enhancing the lives of individuals living with PD. By combining research and evidence-based therapies with compassionate care, the team at Memorial is dedicated to helping patients go beyond limitations and regain control over their lives.

Memorial Healthcare System includes Memorial Regional Hospital and Memorial Regional Hospital South in Hollywood, FL which is ranked a US News & World Report 2024-2025 Best Hospital for Rehabilitation. For more information visit, Memorial Healthcare System Parkinson Disease Therapy.

Content provided by Memorial Healthcare System