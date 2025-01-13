Scrambling for eggs? South Florida farmers offer fresh alternatives amid nationwide shortages

SOUTHWEST RANCHES - The scramble for eggs isn't just happening in your local grocery store - it's a nationwide issue.

Most experts blame the bird flu outbreak, which has led to shortages and sent prices soaring.

Egg prices are, on average, 38% higher than this time last year, but there are alternatives. In South Florida, some farmers are meeting the demand with fresh, locally produced eggs.

Kettle corn popcorn might be an unusual treat, but for Tracy Swait's chickens, it's a sweet-and-salty snack they love.

Swait, who has raised chickens her entire life, has been selling eggs for the past three years and says every hen is different when it comes to egg production.

"It depends on the breed. Some lay eggs three times a week, others every other day," Swait said. "When they turn 18 months old, they slow down."

What hasn't slowed down is the demand for locally produced eggs. Swait said the national bird flu outbreak has led to price hikes and shortages, making eggs harder to find in grocery stores.

"It's not just bird flu," Swait explained. "The hens slow down production in the winter. They lay about half as much in the colder months."

Manny Ramos, a Miami resident, drives to Davie weekly to buy eggs at Marando Farms and Ranch. He believes the difference is worth the trip.

"The farm-fresh eggs are tastier and healthier," Ramos said. "The yolk is where the vitamins are. In these eggs, it's orange. In store-bought eggs, it's pale yellow."

Marando Farms sells eggs from their own hens and a local supplier, priced at $9.99 per dozen and $24 for a flat of 30 eggs.

"We're selling out weekly. We can't keep them in," said Marando store manager Casey Marmon.

On her ranch, Swait remains vigilant to protect her chickens from bird flu. She is state-licensed and undergoes regular inspections.

"You've got to wash your hands and feet and keep [the chickens] away from wild birds," she said.

Swait ensures her eggs are clean and safe for consumption by washing, sanitizing, drying, and refrigerating them. She also offered a tip for checking egg freshness.

"If it sinks in a bowl of water, it's good. Anything that floats consistently is foul," she said.

For guaranteed freshness, Swait advises buying eggs from permitted farms and keeping them stored at 45 degrees Fahrenheit or below.