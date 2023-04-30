EF-1 tornado hits Palm Beach Gardens leaving heavy damage

Palm Beach Gardens - The National Weather Service has confirmed that an EF-1 tornado, with winds of up to 100 miles per hour, caused extensive damage in Palm Beach Gardens on Saturday.

Residents like Stone Kershaw watched in awe as the tornado approached his apartment complex. Kershaw reported that the winds blew dumpsters and cars, snapped trees, and created a wall of white rain.

Videos show the aftermath, which includes light poles ripped from the ground, downed trees, and numerous damaged vehicles. "I'm glad to be alive. Glad no one was injured and glad we are here to live another day," said Kershaw.

The tornado also caused damage to local businesses, including Eagle Cleaners, whose facade was ripped off, leaving many employees and businesses shaken.

"It was crazy. Nothing I had ever seen. I came outside and saw cars all over the place, branches down, and ceilings off the roof. It was nuts," said Limoncello server Jennifer.

Jennifer also reported that the staff huddled together in the bathroom, then came outside to find nearly all of their vehicles were damaged.

"My pal Diego's car is destroyed, no windows. My friend Valentina has no windows. Cars are on top of each other, bushes down, tree branches down. See that palm tree over there? It's ridiculous."