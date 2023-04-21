Earth Day 2024 events happening in Miami

Miami Norland Senior High celebrates Earth Day in its garden

Miami Norland Senior High celebrates Earth Day in its garden

Miami Norland Senior High celebrates Earth Day in its garden

MIAMI -- Events held across Miami included everything from planting trees to Miami's latest fashion adventures. Earth Day is a special day for the environment and our communities.

Don't miss out on these events happening in Miami.

SATURDAY APRIL 27- Coconut Creek Earth Day



www.natasha-lebedinskaya.com / Getty Images

Coconut Creek Earth Day -- This event includes nature walks, native seed planting, and a talk about carnivorous plants by Trent Meeks of Sunbelle Exotics Inc. For the first time for Earth Day, the Broward County Board of County Commissioners approved that all regional parks will now offer free admission to everyone.

The event takes place from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 201 Lyons Road South, Coconut Creek.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 24 - Rain Barrel/Water Conservation Workshop

Group of environmental volunteers plant flowers, trees, and plants at local park during spring season. Earth Day, Arbor Day themes. FSTOP123 / Getty Images

Rain Barrel/Water Conservation Workshop - Come out to Doral on Wednesday, April 24- 2, to Join a workshop and learn how to use rain barrels to save and harvest water in celebration of Earth Day.

The workshop starts at 6:30 p.m. and ends at 8 p.m.

General admission is free. Rain Barrel pricing is $100.

S.SONNET / Getty Images

Mana Fashion Services Earth Day - This free 3-day event, starting Wednesday, is celebrating Earth Day by bringing out some of Miami's fashion lovers to display workshops, Miami brands, and the opportunity to engage in fashion trends.

On Wednesday, the event takes place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.