Early signing day for college football's future stars

MIAMI - Wednesday was a big day for high school football players as they started putting pen to paper and announcing where they are continuing their young football careers.

It's the day college football fans look forward to as universities begin to know who will be the newest of their rosters.

There is also buzz going around for the newly added firepower coming to the University of Miami.

Here is where the high school football players signed to Wednesday:

Jalen Brown (WR) Gulliver Prep: Louisiana State University

Daniel Harris (CB), Gulliver Prep: University of Georgia

Hykeem Williams (WR), Stranahan High School: Florida State University

Antione Jackson (DB) Christopher Johnson (RB) Dillard: University of Miami

Robby Washington (WR), Bobby Washington (DB), Palmetto High School: University of Miami

Mark Fletcher (RB), Demari Brown (CB), American Heritage: University of Miami

The 2022 CBS4 Nat Moore Trophy finalists all had smiles on their faces as Rueben Bain, from Miami Central High School, sealed the deal, committing to the University of Miami.

Speaking of Bain, another finalist of the CBS4 Nat Moore Trophy, Miami Edison wide receiver speedster Nathaniel Joseph will be joining Bain at the University of Miami.

Edwin Joseph (WR), from Chaminade Madonna, committed to Florida State University.

Brandon Inniss (WR) from American Heritage High School committed to Ohio State.