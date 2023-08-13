Dwyane Wade officially in the Hall of Fame, presented by Allen Iverson

Dwyane Wade now in Hall of Fame

MASSACHUSETTS -- Three championship titles later, Dwyane Wade is officially in the Hall of Fame

The Heat legend was presented into the basketball Hall of Fame by none other than Allen Iverson.

Wade said he was trying to be present all day, taking everything in, with family and loved ones making the trip for the special weekend.