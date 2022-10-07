Dump truck rollover causes lane closures on Gratigny Expressway in Hialeah

Dump truck rollover causes lane closures, fuel spill on Gratigny Expressway in Hialeah

Dump truck rollover causes lane closures, fuel spill on Gratigny Expressway in Hialeah

Dump truck rollover causes lane closures, fuel spill on Gratigny Expressway in Hialeah

MIAMI - A rollover on the Gratigny Expressway caused major rush hour delays Friday.

The rollover happened on the westbound lanes of the highway, just west of Northwest 57th Avenue.

Officials told CBS4 that a dump truck rolled over.

Crews are currently working to clear the roadway.

No one was injured on the scene.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes until the truck is hauled away.