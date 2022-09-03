Watch CBS News
Attention Drivers: South Florida law enforcement will be out in force this weekend looking for impaired drivers

MIAMI (CBSMiami) - Police across South Florida will be looking out for impaired drivers this holiday weekend. 

Starting Friday night, Saturday, and Sunday DUI task force units will be hitting major South Florida highways and roadways. 

Police said if you plan on drinking this weekend, don't get behind the wheel and if you don't have a designated driver, call a cab or a ride-sharing service.  

If you are headed to Miami Beach, there will be sobriety checks in place:

