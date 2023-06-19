Due to unprecedented increase in need, Feeding South Florida facing shortage of money, food

MIAMI - Not only is inflation making it harder for families to put food on their tables, but it's also making it a lot harder for those who help them do that when they come up short.

Feeding South Florida said it is experiencing an increased spike in families seeking assistance on a more frequent basis due to inflation, rising food and housing costs.

The leading hunger-relief organization in South Florida added that its network of partner agencies is struggling to keep up with the demand and are having to put families on waiting lists.

Feeding South Florida said it is currently facing a $500,000 shortfall in purchased food used to support those facing food insecurity and hunger over the next month. With $1, the nonprofit used to be able to provide nine meals. Currently with this same amount, it can only provide four.

Traditionally, summer in South Florida is slower for farmers and workers who head north for the season, limiting resources.

It's also the most difficult time for families because when school is not in session, children don't have access to free or reduced-price school meals. In South Florida alone, more than 300,000 kids rely on free or reduced meals during the school year. Seeking to help fill the void of school meals, Feeding South Florida is a sponsor of the USDA Summer Food Service Program, providing meals to kids at Summer BreakSpots pop-up pantries in low-income communities.

In addition to inflation and a spike in need, donations are tapering off. Feeding South Florida is working with Feeding America to bring in additional food but other food banks across the country are requesting the same resources.

Feeding South Florida serves more than 1.1 million individuals through its network of partner agencies, an unprecedented increase in need.